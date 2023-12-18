Spilla di Van Cleef & Arpels con smeraldi e diamanti
Spilla di Van Cleef & Arpels con smeraldi e diamanti

Jewelry in Paris with Christie’s

In the first half of December, in Paris, Christie’s presented the sales of Joaillerie Paris, with almost 250 lots. The auction was successful: against an overall estimate of 5.2 million euros, jewels worth almost 8.2 million were sold. There were three key themes of the jewels on sale, which included the major brands of the Place Vendôme Maisons: bestiary and totem animals, flowers as an inexhaustible source of inspiration and precious pearls as an invitation to travel. The piece that achieved the highest price was a 6.57 carat round brilliant diamond ring, D color, IF clarity in 18k white gold. It was sold for 352,800 euros.

Van Cleef & Arpels brooch with emeralds and diamonds

A pair of earrings by Vam Cleef &n Arpels with cushion and oval antique-cut rubies, round, pear-shaped and marquise-cut diamonds, platinum and 18-carat white gold was sold for 100,800 euros. Suzanne Belperron signed broche with pear-cut sapphires, old-cut diamonds, 18k yellow gold, circa 1955-1970, found a buyer for 22,680 euros. A Van Cleef & Arpels brooch with round and pear-shaped, pear-shaped, marquise, round emeralds and baguette-cut diamonds, platinum and 18-karat white gold sold for 151,200 euros.

Orecchini con rubini e diamanti di Van Cleef & Arpels
Earrings with rubies and diamonds by Van Cleef & Arpels
Orecchini con zaffiri ottagonali taglio cuscino e diamanti
Earrings with octagonal cushion-cut sapphires and diamonds
Collana con perle venduta per 277.000 euro
Pearl necklace sold for 277,000 euros

