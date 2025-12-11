Collane di perle e diamanti by Yoko London
Collane di perle e diamanti by Yoko London

Yoko London’s pearls for the holidays

Two pearl and diamond necklaces by Yoko London celebrate the winter holidays.

Pearls to celebrate. Yoko London presents its winter collections against a purple backdrop. At the center are Cleopatra’s waterfalls, featuring the Cleo and Celine necklaces. Cleo is a multi-strand creation in rose gold, with freshwater pearls and diamonds. Celine offers a softer counterpoint, with its white gold strands anchored by a mother-of-pearl motif. Each pearl is selected from Yoko London’s exclusive network of global estates and set by master craftsmen in London.

Gioielli della collezione Cleopatra indossati
Jewelry from the Cleopatra Collection

The campaign images evoke the allure of the winter season: movement, shadow, and light intertwine through fluid silhouettes, creating a world where jewelry becomes a celebration in itself. This fine jewelry chapter is an integral part of Yoko London’s ever-evolving design language, complemented by the shapes of O by Yoko (a modern design collection) and the versatility of Zyyp (a diamond-focused collection).
Collana in oro rosa, diamanti, perle
Rose gold, diamond, and pearl necklace

This campaign is about expression through form. With these new fine jewelry creations, from the fluidity of Cleopatra’s waterfalls to the rare beauty of pistachio pearls, we continue to push the boundaries of what pearl jewelry can be. Durable, sculptural, and unabashedly modern.
Michael Hakimian, CEO of Yoko London

Michael Hakimian, Ceo di Yoko London. Copyright gioiellis.com
Michael Hakimian, Ceo Yoko London. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Collana con perle verdi e diamanti
Green pearl and diamond necklace

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Cicada, orecchini in oro e platino
Previous Story

Cicada, hidden queen of New York

Latest from Showroom

Mora ring, in oro riciclato 14 carati

The variants of Corali

Nordic-designed jewelry from Danish brand Corali: creativity meets geometry. There are many cases of a woman