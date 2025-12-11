Two pearl and diamond necklaces by Yoko London celebrate the winter holidays.

Pearls to celebrate. Yoko London presents its winter collections against a purple backdrop. At the center are Cleopatra’s waterfalls, featuring the Cleo and Celine necklaces. Cleo is a multi-strand creation in rose gold, with freshwater pearls and diamonds. Celine offers a softer counterpoint, with its white gold strands anchored by a mother-of-pearl motif. Each pearl is selected from Yoko London’s exclusive network of global estates and set by master craftsmen in London.



The campaign images evoke the allure of the winter season: movement, shadow, and light intertwine through fluid silhouettes, creating a world where jewelry becomes a celebration in itself. This fine jewelry chapter is an integral part of Yoko London’s ever-evolving design language, complemented by the shapes of O by Yoko (a modern design collection) and the versatility of Zyyp (a diamond-focused collection).



This campaign is about expression through form. With these new fine jewelry creations, from the fluidity of Cleopatra’s waterfalls to the rare beauty of pistachio pearls, we continue to push the boundaries of what pearl jewelry can be. Durable, sculptural, and unabashedly modern.

Michael Hakimian, CEO of Yoko London



