Yoko London, the pearl jewelry house, is relocating its Selfridges boutique from the basement to the prestigious Accessories Hall on the ground floor. The new space positions Yoko London alongside international fashion houses such as Prada and Dior, in an elegant setting that reflects the brand’s position at the forefront of modern luxury.



Our move to the ground floor is more than just a change of address; it’s a statement of growth. We are proud to showcase our exceptional pearls in a location that celebrates the best of international luxury and offers our customers a premium shopping experience.

Michael Hakimian, CEO of Yoko London



The boutique’s new location provides an airy and bright backdrop for Yoko London’s contemporary and classic pearl creations, allowing visitors to explore the brand’s renowned craftsmanship in a high-profile, cutting-edge setting. This initiative reflects the growing demand for fine jewellery that combines timeless elegance with innovative design, which has characterised Yoko London since its founding in 1973.

