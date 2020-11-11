Yoko London’s high jewelery bracelets











The word bracelet derives from the Latin language: the term brachile meant something related to the arm. But the use of the bracelet is much older: the first discovered by archaeologists date back to the Bronze Age, and they were very simple. After the era of ancient Rome, the bracelet returned to fashion in the Renaissance, also thanks to the shape of the clothes, with shorter sleeves. And today the bracelet is still one of the most worn jewels.



Unfortunately, however, it is also too underestimated. In most cases the bracelet consists of a simple colored cord, a leather lace, or a thin metal wire. All materials that would hardly be chosen for a necklace or a ring. The Maison Yoko London, instead, proves that the bracelet can be a luxurious jewel to be proudly displayed. Pearls, as Yoko London’s jewels testify, can become an excellent material for creating large, but also classic bracelets. The pearl bracelets have only one point against them: they must be treated with care, because pearls can be damaged if bumped against hard materials, or in contact with acid substances, including sweat. But it is a risk that you can gladly take.

















