The Petit gardens of Pasquale Bruni

One of Pasquale Bruni‘s novelties concerns the collection that was launched four years ago, at Baselworld 2016, but which has now been renewed. The jewels are variations on the theme of the Secret Gardens collection. From that collection, in fact, the spin-off Petit Garden blossomed. Leaves and flowers are always the dominant motif, along with diamonds rained like pollen between the petals of rings and bracelets. After the debut in rose and white gold, which can also be combined together in a very soft contrast of colors, the collection has now taken on the blue and pink shades of sapphires, mounted on pink or white gold.
They are elegant jewels, always pleasant in their almost tropical shape, with the sinuous shapes of the petals that accompany rings or earrings. The flora in jewel format by Pasquale Bruni has all the air of wanting to get a place of honor on the hands of those who wear this great little continuation of the Secret Gardens collection. Style and precious realization are always the same.
