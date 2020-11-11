The Force awakens with Star Wars jewels











In the galaxy the Force has awakened. And a new Star Wars-inspired jewelry collection is ready to travel with jedi and mere mortals. The Star Wars saga has returned to thrill thanks to the dedicated television series The Mandalorian, a spin-off of the film series started in 1977 by George Lucas. Now Renaissance Global, a large Indian jewelry company, has acquired the Star Wars brand for a series of collections inspired by characters and icons of space history.



For example, with objects inspired by the Mandalorian saga. Among these, there is a chiseled jade pendant with a relief of the Jedi Master Yoda. Star Wars Fine Jewelry includes a wide variety of pieces in gold, silver, diamonds and precious stones. The jewels are divided into seven collections inspired by the different strands of the Star Wars world, with prices ranging from 149 to 1,999 dollars.



In addition to Mandalorian, there is no shortage of characters and classic subjects of the saga, as in the Friendship Collection, which presents jewels with the subject of the droids R2-D2 and C-3PO. In the Balance of Nature line, the Force evokes jewels dedicated to Luke Skywalker and Yoda. And there is no shortage of jewels for lovers of the dark side, which Darth Vader would like, while the Forces of the Galaxy collection also celebrates the courage of Chewbacca and the imperial stormtroopers.

















