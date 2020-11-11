bracciale, COLLANE, vetrina — November 11, 2020 at 4:00 am

The Force awakens with Star Wars jewels




In the galaxy the Force has awakened. And a new Star Wars-inspired jewelry collection is ready to travel with jedi and mere mortals. The Star Wars saga has returned to thrill thanks to the dedicated television series The Mandalorian, a spin-off of the film series started in 1977 by George Lucas. Now Renaissance Global, a large Indian jewelry company, has acquired the Star Wars brand for a series of collections inspired by characters and icons of space history.

Collana della linea Into the Galaxy
Collana della linea Into the Galaxy

For example, with objects inspired by the Mandalorian saga. Among these, there is a chiseled jade pendant with a relief of the Jedi Master Yoda. Star Wars Fine Jewelry includes a wide variety of pieces in gold, silver, diamonds and precious stones. The jewels are divided into seven collections inspired by the different strands of the Star Wars world, with prices ranging from 149 to 1,999 dollars.
Anello in oro ispirato al droide C-3PO
Anello in oro ispirato al droide C-3PO

In addition to Mandalorian, there is no shortage of characters and classic subjects of the saga, as in the Friendship Collection, which presents jewels with the subject of the droids R2-D2 and C-3PO. In the Balance of Nature line, the Force evokes jewels dedicated to Luke Skywalker and Yoda. And there is no shortage of jewels for lovers of the dark side, which Darth Vader would like, while the Forces of the Galaxy collection also celebrates the courage of Chewbacca and the imperial stormtroopers.
Pendente galattico
Pendente galattico

Anello Star Wars fine Balance of Nature
Anello Star Wars collezione Balance of Nature
Pendente Yoda in oro
Pendente Yoda in oro
Bracciale della collezione Balance of Nature
Bracciale della collezione Balance of Nature
Pendente della collezione Balance of Nature
Pendente della collezione Balance of Nature
Anello Celestial Love
Anello Celestial Love
Bracciale ispirato a Chewbacca
Bracciale ispirato a Chewbacca

Anello Friendship collection
Anello Friendship collection







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *