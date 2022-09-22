Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Yeprem’s Couture jewels

If you still think that wearing jewelry is the same as putting a ring on your finger, wearing earrings, showing off a necklace or surrounding your wrist with a bracelet, you are left behind. The world is running and jewelry is evolving, even the high-end one. Proof of this is Yeprem, a high jewelery Maison that has long since embarked on a new path, as in its Couture line. Alongside traditional jewels, Yeprem proposes compositions of white gold and diamonds that embrace parts of the body with unusual shapes and aesthetic effect. They are defined as “jewels for the hand” in the case of pieces intended to cross the back and appear on the palm.

As for the earrings, even Yeprem has chosen to evolve them into one of the many new shapes that have met the favor of the public. And bracelets are no longer just a circle that is worn at the end of the wrist, but jewels that snake around the arm and hand, with surprising autonomy. The jewels also increase the sensation of movement thanks to the dual choice of diamond cut, brilliant and marquise.
