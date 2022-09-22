Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Spilla di Jean Schlumberger per Tiffany in oro con citrino e diamanti

Schlumberger and Tiffany online with Christie’s

For fans of vintage jewelry, but not limited to, the online jewelry auction organized until 30 September by Christie’s is an opportunity to secure collector’s items. The entire catalog includes 240 lots, including 18 pieces designed by Jean Schlumberger for Tiffany & Co. The famous designer has created many jewels that have made history, starting with the Bird on a Rock series of brooches, which in this case are with amethyst, diamonds and rubies or with citrine. Also from Schlumberger are on sale a flaming star-shaped brooch in gold and diamonds, and a brooch in the shape of a dromedary. The auction catalog includes a pair of aquamarine and tsavorite Hemmerle earrings.

Spilla a forma di dromedario di Jean Schlumberger per Tiffany in oro, con zaffiri rosa, lapislazzuli, diamanti
Other interesting pieces are signed by famous Maison, such as Cartier with a brooch in diamonds and onyx in the shape of parrots, in addition to the classic panthère, but also jewels by Bulgari, Boucheron, Buccellati, Jar, Oscar Heyman, Seaman Schepps, Taffin and Van Cleef & Arpels. More than half of the lots are offered unreservedly, an aspect appreciated by collectors and buyers.
Orecchini con acquamarina e tsavoriti di Hammerle
Spilla a forma di pappagalli in oro, platino, diamanti, onice, di Cartier
Classica Panthèere in oro, diamanti, platino, onice, smeraldi di Cartier
Bracciale con topazi, tormalina rosa, ametista, citrini, peridoto di Bulgari
Spilla a forma di stella fiammeggiante in oro 18 carati e diamanti, Jean Schlumberger per Tiffany
Spilla di Jean Schlumberger per Tiffany in oro e platino, rubini, diamanti
Spilla di Jean Schlumberger per Tiffany in oro con citrino e diamanti
