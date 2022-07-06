









How do you draw something that is perfect? It’s simple: you draw a circle. The geometric shape without beginning and without end is also the one that, not surprisingly, surrounds the fingers of those who get married. The wedding ring is the symbol of the union between the two partners. It is a ring that is worn on different fingers, according to the culture and customs of a country, but which is common in most countries of the world. Unoaerre, a brand from Arezzo (Italy), has decided to reinterpret the wedding ring in three different ways.



The first proposal concerns Classic Wedding Rings, in 18-karat gold, they have characteristics of resistance to wear above the average of other gold jewels. These rings are available in yellow, white and pink gold, with or without diamonds. Another modality is classified, however, as Comfortable Faiths. In this case, the ring focuses on wearability, thanks to the roundness on the outside and inside of the circle. This type of ring, according to Unoerre, offers greater smoothness than classic wedding rings, offering greater comfort. In all models, the thickness and width of the rings remain constant regardless of the size, for both men and women. The third proposal concerns the Circles of Light line, which add diamonds to the gold circle.