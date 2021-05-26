









What will be the return of VicenzaOro September is outlined. The great jewelery fair, which last gave way, due to a pandemic, to the reduced version of Voice, resumes the usual format with companies, buyers and, above all, a more serene atmosphere. The title devised for the next edition is The state of art. In short, a little generic: there is everything inside, more. But the idea is precisely to take stock of the situation after a year lived dangerously.



VicenzaOro, organized by Italian Exhibition Group, will be held from 10 to 14 September, obviously at the Vicenza Fair. T. Gold, the international exhibition for machinery and advanced technologies for the processes of designing and manufacturing the jewel, is also back. It is usually scheduled for January, but this year it moves to September, in the same exhibition halls. Second test for VoVintage (11-13 September), the marketplace for vintage watchmaking and jewelry, a space also open to the public of enthusiasts and collectors.In any case, the event does not lose its digital side: companies will be able to use Ieg’s interactive business matching platform, The Jewelery Golden Cloud. Furthermore, as always, VicenzaOro will also investigate trends in styles and design, and will focus on moments of analysis and study on the state of the art of the sector with the involvement of the most experienced stakeholders and sector players that are partners of IEG. Some of these events will be visible all over the world thanks to live streaming.Given that prudence is never too much, the application of the #safebusiness by Ieg plan remains valid, launched in 2020 to guarantee a safe and at the same time agile fair experience: the company is the first trade fair and congress player in Italy to have obtained for its offices the Gbac Star accreditation, the global certification program of international standards of cleaning, sanitation and prevention of infectious risks for environments and personnel promoted by the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (Gbac).