









At the sea with Bona Calvi. The young Milanese designer offers a series of rings, pendants and earrings featuring animals or elements that seem perfect for a marine atmosphere and summer beaches. For example, pendants or rings in the shape of dolphins, crabs, anchovies. Some of these subjects, all part of the world of animals, are new entries. All, however, follow the same methods of realization: micro-sculptures made by the designer, who follows all the stages of production, and ready to be transformed into small bronze, silver and, on request, gold jewels.



Bona Calvi, now in her early thirties, studied at the Brera Academy of Fine Arts in Milan, and subsequently attended the Ambrosiana Goldsmith school. This is where she conceived in 2015 to create the first miniatures of her. The designer starts from a watercolor study, passing through the ancient technique of lost wax modeling, to obtain plastic shapes inspired by what surrounds us.