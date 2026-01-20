Vicenzaoro January’s results, with 60% of attendees coming from abroad.

More foreigners than Italians at Vicenzaoro January. The edition, which concluded on Tuesday the 20th, recorded an overall foreign attendance of 60%, in line with last year’s edition. Of the 130 countries present, the most represented were the USA, the United Kingdom, India, and Germany. This despite the critical moment for the jewelry industry due to skyrocketing gold and silver prices, compounded by the tariffs imposed by Donald Trump. In total, thanks in part to the collaboration with ITA, over 560 high-profile buyers attended the jewelry show.



In addition to those mentioned, the countries with the highest attendance were Turkey, Spain, and France. In particular, the United States accounted for 7% of foreign visitors, confirming its strategic position for the Italian and international offerings at the fair. Serbia, Lithuania, and Kazakhstan also saw significant growth, up 60% overall. Significant performances were also seen in India (+40%) and China (+20%). In Western Europe, mature markets such as France and the United Kingdom saw increased attendance, with increases of 23% and 12%.



Once again, Vicenzaoro promoted training, corporate culture, and economic information: buyers found the entire supply chain, and companies all the enabling experiences to compete in the markets. Five years ago, the emphasis was on the potential of digital channels for this industry; today, it’s on optimizing production processes to balance the cost of raw materials. And this is an example of what we mean by people, product, and places.

Matteo Farsura, Head of IEG Gold Fairs



T.Gold, the goldsmith technology fair, was also held alongside Vicenzaoro, and will debut in September within the expanded exhibition center. VO Vintage, a marketplace for second-hand watches and vintage jewelry, also had a positive outcome.

