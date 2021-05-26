ANELLI, Orecchini, vetrina — May 26, 2021 at 4:00 am

Circles and straight lines with Jolly Bijou




From the world of fashion in Paris and London to the world of jewelry in New York: the flight across the Atlantic Ocean was carried out by the French designer Caroline Denis, who in 2017 founded the Jolly Bijou brand in Brooklyn, where she lives and produces the his jewels. After 15 years of working with brands such as Saint-Laurent and Chloé, where she was responsible for image and visual identity, Caroline flew with her husband and children to the United States. First she went back to school at the Gemological Institute of America. Then, she put her experience and her new skills to good use.

Anello in oro 14 carati con zaffiri rosa
Anello in oro 14 carati con zaffiri rosa

From France, however, she brought with her the taste for Art Déco in a modern version, used for her collections of 14-karat gold jewelry, with an abundance of gems such as tourmalines and colored sapphires, tsavorites and topazes, which are aligned to compose lines straight lines and broken circles: geometric shapes that, thanks to the colored stones, are very cheerful. Her jewelry is handmade in New York.
Collana in oro con zaffiri colorati
Collana in oro con zaffiri colorati

Orecchini in oro con tormaline
Orecchini in oro con tormaline
Orecchini in oro con tormalina verde
Orecchini in oro con tormalina verde
Orecchini in oro rosa 14 carati con tormalina verde
Orecchini in oro rosa 14 carati con tormalina verde

Anello in oro rosa con rodolite
Anello in oro rosa con rodolite







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *