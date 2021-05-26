









From the world of fashion in Paris and London to the world of jewelry in New York: the flight across the Atlantic Ocean was carried out by the French designer Caroline Denis, who in 2017 founded the Jolly Bijou brand in Brooklyn, where she lives and produces the his jewels. After 15 years of working with brands such as Saint-Laurent and Chloé, where she was responsible for image and visual identity, Caroline flew with her husband and children to the United States. First she went back to school at the Gemological Institute of America. Then, she put her experience and her new skills to good use.



From France, however, she brought with her the taste for Art Déco in a modern version, used for her collections of 14-karat gold jewelry, with an abundance of gems such as tourmalines and colored sapphires, tsavorites and topazes, which are aligned to compose lines straight lines and broken circles: geometric shapes that, thanks to the colored stones, are very cheerful. Her jewelry is handmade in New York.