The complete program of events scheduled for the next Vicenzaoro January.

The next edition of Vicenzaoro January (January 16-20, 2026) will be packed with events, like those of the past. Alongside the exhibition of new jewelry items, numerous talks, meetings, and conferences dedicated to the world of precious metals are planned. The biggest new development is the debut of the VO Awards, which will be presented on Sunday, January 18, at 6:30 pm at the Teatro Palladio, located inside Fiera Vicenza, with an awards ceremony. Here is the complete program of events.



Friday, January 16

At 8:30 am, the Golden Talk for students, organized in collaboration with Skuola.net, will take place at the Teatro Palladio. The opening ceremony will follow at 12:00 pm, marking the official launch of the event.

2:30 PM – 4:00 PM Young goldsmith talents also on the front lines at the Progold Design Contest and

3:00 PM – 4:30 PM: Precious metals in the Trump era: the revenge of hard assets, hosted by the Club degli Orafi.

Saturday, January 17

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM Seminar on the Japanese pearl – history, quality, and sustainability.

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM CDED Couture – Jewelry as a cultural code in the age of Artificial Intelligence at the Palladio Theater.

11:45 AM – 12:45 PM CIBJO: Presentation of the Gold Principles Group, collaboration along the value chain for shared sustainability goals

2:00 PM – 2:45 PM The goldsmith sector: the characteristics and prospects of the national market, hosted by the Club degli Orafi.

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM CIBJO: Managing Risk and Promoting Change in Jewelry Supply Chains at the Palladio Theater.

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Assogemme: Stories of Color: Loredana Sangiovanni and the Vibrant Gems of Dolce & Gabbana.

3:45 PM – 4:45 PM CIBJO: Educating the Next Generation of Jewelry Buyers at the Palladio Theater.

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM CIBJO: The Future of Gemological Laboratories and Gemological Reports in an Artificial Intelligence Context at the Palladio Theater.



Sunday, January 18

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM CIBJO: The Way Forward for Natural Diamonds at the Palladio Theater.

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM Gem Talk: Ruby Red. Focus on One of the Most Precious Gems. From the Mine to the Jewel.

11:45 – 12:45 CIBJO: The Way Forward for Natural Diamonds at the Palladio Theater.

11:45 – 12:45 Assocoral: The Power of Artisanal Know-How: Young People on the Front Line.

2:30 – 3:30 CIBJO: Is the Colored Gemstone Industry Reaching Its Market Potential?

3:45 – 4:45 CIBJO: Tracking and Traceability of Gems, Diamonds, and Jewelry Using DNA-Based Physical Tracers and Blockchain Technology.

6:30 – 8:00 VO Awards at the Palladio Theater.

Monday, January 19

10:30 – 6:00 27th Feeg Symposium. 30th Anniversary at the Palladio Theater.

12:00 – 1:00 PM I don’t choose jewelry because…

4:30 – 5:30 PM Babylon: Artificial Intelligence that transforms your company’s data into action, by Art&Soft.

