The Chinese designer’s high jewelry brooches and rings are inspired by natural motifs.

Chinese high jewelry often combines themes of nature. And Zhang Fang’s jewelry is no exception: rings and brooches feature flowers and insects, but with some surprising technical virtuosity. Such is the Bloom of the Heart ring with diamonds, spinel, and sapphires, conceived as a bud that opens to reveal the red gem within. Or the stag beetle brooch with black enamel, diamonds, carved jade, and ruby, featuring two wings that open and close.



Zhang Fang is the founder and jewelry designer of HK Phoenix Jewelry and an active figure in the jewelry industry in China. She also serves as vice president of the Liaoning Jewelry & Jade Association and president of the Dalian Jewelry & Jade Association. Her professional experience allows her to combine design with industrial development and cultural promotion. She has served as an official jewelry partner for major international film festivals, including the Beijing, Hainan, and Xi’an International Film Festivals. Her design philosophy highlights the intrinsic value of gemstones, combining natural inspiration, humanistic aesthetics, and multifunctional design in bespoke fine jewelry.

