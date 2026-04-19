Zhang Fang, spilla Cervo volante con ali chiuse. Smalto nero, diamanti, giada, rubino. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Zhang Fang, spilla Cervo volante con ali chiuse. Smalto nero, diamanti, giada, rubino. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Nature in Zhang Fang’s Jewelry

The Chinese designer’s high jewelry brooches and rings are inspired by natural motifs.

Chinese high jewelry often combines themes of nature. And Zhang Fang’s jewelry is no exception: rings and brooches feature flowers and insects, but with some surprising technical virtuosity. Such is the Bloom of the Heart ring with diamonds, spinel, and sapphires, conceived as a bud that opens to reveal the red gem within. Or the stag beetle brooch with black enamel, diamonds, carved jade, and ruby, featuring two wings that open and close.

Zhang Fang, spilla Cervo volante con ali aperte. Smalto nero, diamanti, giada, rubino. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Zhang Fang, Stag Beetle brooch with open wings. Black enamel, diamonds, jade, ruby. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Zhang Fang is the founder and jewelry designer of HK Phoenix Jewelry and an active figure in the jewelry industry in China. She also serves as vice president of the Liaoning Jewelry & Jade Association and president of the Dalian Jewelry & Jade Association. Her professional experience allows her to combine design with industrial development and cultural promotion. She has served as an official jewelry partner for major international film festivals, including the Beijing, Hainan, and Xi’an International Film Festivals. Her design philosophy highlights the intrinsic value of gemstones, combining natural inspiration, humanistic aesthetics, and multifunctional design in bespoke fine jewelry.
Anello Bloom of the Heart aperto. Diamanti, spinello, zaffiri. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Open Bloom of the Heart ring. Diamonds, spinel, sapphires. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Anello Bloom of the Heart chiuso. Diamanti, spinello, zaffiri. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Closed Bloom of the Heart ring. Diamonds, spinel, sapphires. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello Dragonfly con diamanti, spinello, tsavoriti, zaffiri gialli. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Dragonfly ring with diamonds, spinel, tsavorites, yellow sapphires. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello con opale, zaffiri gialli, smeraldo, diamanti, spinello. Collezione Monet's . Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ring with opal, yellow sapphires, emerald, diamonds, spinel. Monet’s Collection. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Zhang Fang. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Zhang Fang. Copyright: gioiellis.com

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