Confirmation of Increased Attendance and the New Precious Fashion Area.

Oroarezzo, the international trade show organized by Italian Exhibition Group, returns from May 9th to 12th. The 2026 edition confirms the most representative exhibitors not only from the Tuscan district, but also from Vicenza, Valenza, and Milan, in line with last year’s edition. IEG also aims to renew the incoming number of hosted and hosted buyers with the first Congress, entitled The Global Outlook 2026. Global Jewelry Markets and Concrete Tools for Business Growth, organized together with Federorafi Confindustria Nazionale, Agenzia ICE, and Afemo. The goal is to expand opportunities in emerging markets through incoming activities aimed at attracting qualified professionals from Europe, Asia, and North Africa. Currently, registered guest buyers at the event come from 49 countries: the United States leads the way, followed by Romania, Hong Kong, Poland, Mexico, Argentina, and Morocco. Furthermore, Oroarezzo hosts the new Precious Fashion exhibition area dedicated to fashion accessories. This is no easy task, given current global trends, particularly in the Middle East, a crucial region for Italian jewelry exports.



IEG’s work on Oroarezzo is concrete and ongoing. In an uncertain international context, we are aware of companies’ concerns regarding the slowdown in strategic markets, particularly in the Middle East. For this reason, we are grateful for exhibitors’ renewed trust and assure them that we are implementing a proactive strategy, aiming to further differentiate the tools available. We strongly believe in a team approach: with trade associations, local institutions, and businesses, we regularly share the progress of incoming activities, guiding joint efforts in a tangible way.

Matteo Farsura, IEG Jewelry & Fashion Division



Exhibitors include market leaders in gold and silver manufacturing and product customization, such as Unoaerre, Giordini, Gold Art, Richline Italy, Coar, Fratelli Chini and Silo, Graziella Braccialini, Alessi Domenico, Superoro, Lac, Lucchetta Armando, Daniela Coaro, and Milor. Silver production and workmanship includes Chrysos, Croma Catene, Efc Silver, and Luiber. International exhibitors include Spanish company Alias ​​Concept, and Turkish companies Zen Diamond and Arpas. Spain and Portugal are further consolidating their presence this year with Norreslet, Ragui, and Ajamorim. International associations such as Gjepc and Hkjja will be present in Arezzo for the first time, representing two strategic global markets: India and Hong Kong. The jewelry section features Fratelli Bovo, Veneroso and Caoro, Artlinea, Giloro, and Moraglione. Among the new exhibitors, Rossano Caldaroni will be introducing the art of micromosaic to Arezzo for the first time. Among the components and semi-finished products exhibitors are Fior, Itam, and Orchidea Preziosi, along with newcomers Filostil, General Preziosi, and Magù, which also specializes in the production of titanium semi-finished products, as well as Opla, Qplus, and Golden Eyes. Companies exhibiting more complex or even experimental creations include Migliorini, Neri Romualdo, Omega Art, Amp Quadrifoglio, Golden Clef, and Femar, Maria De Toni, Re Sole, D’orica, Rancangelo, Ronco, and Stella Milano.



The area showcasing machinery and technological innovations will feature, in partnership with Afemo, established companies such as Sisma, Fasti, Orotig, Italimpianti Orafi, 3DZ, BTT, Zone Creative, FOV, Pala Golden, La Microfusione, Italtherm, IT-Tech, and Gold Makina. Two new exhibitors are Elvatech, specializing in X-ray fluorescence analysis technologies capable of performing true X-rays on precious metals, and DTP, which offers advanced tools for the preliminary identification of synthetic and non-diamond diamonds. This showcases a comprehensive and constantly evolving technological universe.

Precious Fashion

The Precious Fashion area project is a natural evolution of the content presented in the three previous editions. It’s not just a space, but a tangible narrative of the supply chain: from technological design to metalworking, all the way to the most refined finishes, including enamels, stones, and advanced treatments. Sixteen companies are present: Lem, Legor Group, Sisma, Novart, Meccanica Marcato, Fatà Smalti, Esa Electroforming Chemistry, the companies grouped together in the Consortium Physis -Trea, C&G Depurazioni, Giosi2, Galvamet, OMS, Griba, Bandinelli e Forni, and Lem Industries, Taurini-Pianeta Gemme, and UnoGlam.