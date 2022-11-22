









The Milanese designer Massimo Sanalitro is the author of jewels that stand out for a distinctly original design, outside the usual schemes. Since 1976, the jeweler has been offering creations made entirely by hand, from the raw material of precious stones, with 18-karat gold and diamonds. But, above all, with a special use of gems, always natural. The latest pieces created to please the eye of those with a passion for jewels of a certain size that do not go unnoticed do not lose these characteristics.



Like a pair of rhodolite, peridot and diamond drop earrings. Or, in the same style, the white gold earrings with peridot, onyx and diamonds. The onyx has been faceted piece by piece to fit the gold setting. The square pendant with the peridot has four ribbon cut diamonds at the four corners. Massimo Sanalitro is also the author of the Spicchio expandable bracelet, which is the best seller of the jewelry. A version of this jewel is made with gold to red-brown hued tiger’s eye, along with black obsidian and a diamond bridge in 18-karat white gold. The necklace with citrine, diamonds and hand-crafted onyx elements in deco style also stands out.