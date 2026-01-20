At Vicenzaoro, the jury has selected the eight winners of the first edition of the Vo Awards: here’s who they are.

The jury, composed of 12 experts in jewelry, fashion, gemology, manufacturing, retail, and communications, has selected the winners of the first edition of the VO Awards, an award introduced as part of Vicenzaoro January. The winners were selected from the finalists in the various categories.

WINNERS OF THE VO AWARDS 2026



BEST IN ICON – ONE OF A KIND JEWELLERY: Alessio Boschi, Jubilee Ring

The ring celebrates the Catholic Holy Year, a symbol of spiritual renewal, profound devotion, and sincere reconciliation. Its seven ornate doors recall the main basilicas of Rome and their precious sacred reliquaries. Combining the artistic heritage of early Christianity and the Renaissance, it features the Church of Sant’Eligio in Egyptian blue enamel, the four Virtues depicted by a Persian miniaturist, and a delicate micromosaic of the magnificent dome of St. Peter’s. A miniature Sphere of Power reflects the eternal sovereignty of Christ, conveying a lasting message of unity, peace, and love.

BEST IN ICON – HIGH END JEWELLERY: Cammilli Firenze, Hypnose-Ring

BEST IN ICON – HIGH END JEWELLERY: Cammilli Firenze, Hypnose Ring

Inspired by the fluid movement of water and the beauty of the Florentine Renaissance, the Hypnose ring reveals enveloping forms that intertwine in a hypnotic play of volumes. Crafted in two refined gold tones (Natural Beige and Pink Champagne) and enriched with a sophisticated pavé section, its shapes evoke waves in motion. The velvety surfaces of the gold, achieved thanks to the exclusive Aetherna finish—a special process developed by Cammilli master goldsmiths—create a fascinating interplay of light and shadow, highlighting a timeless, sculptural elegance, 100% handcrafted and Made in Italy.



BEST IN LOOK – FASHION JEWELLERY: Mesh, Lisa Ring

The Knot Edit reinterprets the timeless symbol of the knot—a symbol of unity, strength, and continuity—through a contemporary sculptural vision. Handcrafted from recycled 925 silver and, upon request, plated in 18K gold, the Fleur ring captures a fluid, organic movement, designed to naturally follow the wearer. A contemporary tribute to traditional craftsmanship and meaningful forms.



BEST IN LOOK – FINE JEWELLERY: Marcela Salvador, Ciuri Necklace

The collection originated in Sicily, and its stylistic research is deeply rooted in Mediterranean culture. The Ciuri necklace is a jewel that celebrates the flower as a symbol of rebirth, in a land rich in elegance and rare poetry. Its name captures the soul of the collection: a tribute to the sensuality of nature and a fragment of roots, identity, and craftsmanship. The collection is crafted entirely of crocheted silver, using traditional knitting techniques.



BEST IN CREATION – GOLD MANUFACTURING: D’Orica, Ely Torchon necklace

A jewel that reproduces the double helix of DNA, becoming an image of existence itself: spiral shapes that celebrate life, eternally regenerated by itself. A line inspired by the double helix of DNA, a tribute to life, to our origins, to what we are and what we will become. These spiraling visions unfold in an infinite three-dimensional dialogue. A jewel that embodies the beauty of regenerative power and the mystery of the continuity of life.



BEST IN CREATION – SILVER MANUFACTURING: Aurum, 960 Silver Ring

The Argento960-Animalier collection features 12 designs that reinterpret animalier prints, a fashion trend that has become a classic over time, in a discreet and refined way. The different pattern variations include: snake, giraffe, leopard, zebra, tortoiseshell, and crocodile. Each design is available in two different widths, 5 and 8 mm.



BEST IN SPECIAL – CHAIN: Better Silver, Tennis Fine Precision

This piece was born from the idea of ​​reinterpreting the iconic tennis style through a fully automated process: from the machining of each individual setting on CNC lathes, to the chain assembly and automatic setting of the stones. Each step is carried out entirely using automated technology.



BEST IN SPECIAL – YOUNG (UNDER 30): Plah, Guacamaya Earrings

Self-expression guided by exotic melodies. The Guacamaya earrings capture the vibrant spirit of Colombia, creating a poetic synergy between the fluid movement of traditional Colombian dances and the iridescent feathers of the native macaw. Their sculptural rhythm celebrates freedom, identity, and the power of color as an emotional language. A tribute to Latin art and the joy of expressing one’s soul through movement.

