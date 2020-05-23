The roots of Ippolita











The new creations by Ippolita Rostagno, an Italian designer transplanted to the United States ♦

From the rolling Tuscan hills to those of California and then to the straight avenues of New York: Ippolita Rostagno, born in Florence, moved to the USA when she was 19 years old (her mother is American). She enrolled in Occidental College, Los Angeles, the same one who attended Barack Obama. She gave herself to dance, founding a company. Then, a little by chance, she became a jewelry star. “In the late 1990s, I started designing jewelry first for my daughter, then for others,” she said.

In 1999, she recalls, the jewels were mainly traditional ones and worn only on special occasions. This is why she chose to design jewelry that could be worn every day and on all occasions. Evidently she had the right touch: after a few years her necklaces, earrings and rings, with the Ippolita brand, appeared on the skin of stars like Hilary Swank, Uma Thurman, Susan Saradon, Penelope Cruz, Cameron Diaz.



From Italy, however, she has retained the taste and ability to assort those colors that have remained in memory. Like the collection of topaz , rock crystal and citrine-based jewels, which you see on this page, which recall the shades of the Tuscan hills after the summer harvest. Her jewels do not skimp on gold, diamonds and precious stones, but occasionally some unusual material appears, such as resin. But Italy is also present in another initiative: the Artemest online portal, dedicated to quality craftsmanship. Giulia Netrese

















