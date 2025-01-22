Vicenzaoro January 2025 balance sheet. According to data released by the organizing company, Ieg, the new edition confirmed last year’s positive numbers and set a record in the international dimension. Visitors from abroad exceeded Italian visitors: they arrived from 145 countries around the world, led by Turkey, the United States, Germany, Spain and Greece, with interesting growth such as that of North Korea and Australia. No data, however, on the number of visitors, even if our direct impression was of a good turnout.

Internationality is a challenge won. A few years ago we chose to develop our leading products abroad. A successful strategy that significantly strengthened foreign visitation to our most important events in Italy.

Corrado Peraboni, CEO of Italian Exhibiton Group



Italian jewelry is experiencing a positive moment: in the first ten months of 2024, revenues increased by 5.8% (Istat data), with exports more dynamic than the domestic market (+7.2% vs +3.0%). Vicenzaoro took place at the same time as T.Gold (industry technologies) and VO Vintage (vintage watches). See you in September.

