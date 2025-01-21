In harmony with Vicenzaoro, the awards ceremony of the Progol3D Design Contest took place at the Teatro Palladio in Fiera di Vicenza, an international competition that selects talents from the most famous jewelry design schools in the world. The technical jury was composed of experts from Progold, a company from Trissino (Vicenza), specialized in the production of semi-finished jewelry through 3D printing and Crivelli, a jewelry house from Valenza and Platinum Guild International. The overall winner was Davide Chiarito from IED Turin. Ariadna Guardia from Jorgc Escola De Joieria (Barcelona), the most voted online, was also awarded.



The young people interpreted the proposed theme The Crivelli Man: a contemporary interpretation, taking inspiration from the brand’s style with the creation of contemporary jewelry and the use of 3D technologies and the use of platinum and sandblasted titanium. Over 200 projects designed by 98 students from eight schools from seven countries participated in the 2025 edition. The ceremony was attended by Damiano Zito, CEO of Progold, Alessia Crivelli, director of Crivelli and Founder of Mani Intelligenti Foundation, Tai Wong, director of Innovation and Product Development at Platinum Guild International, Daniela Bulgarelli, coordinator of the Jewelry and Accessory Design course at IED in Turin; Giò Carbone, director of Le Arti Orafe.

