LVMH Watch Week is, as its name suggests, the French group’s event dedicated to fine jewelry-watchmaking. Many new products have been announced, including those for the Tiffany & Co. brand. The American brand presents the Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany watch collection. This series draws on the legacy of Jean Schlumberger, one of the Maison’s most famous designers. Legendary, for example, is the Bird on a Rock brooch presented in 1965, reinterpreted over the years with a variety of different colored gems. And during LVMH Watch Week 2025, Tiffany & Co. presents two new interpretations of the Bird on a Rock watch.

Bird on a Rock Full Pavé Diamond Watch

Made in a white gold case, the Bird on a Rock high jewelry watch is embellished with a total of 1,362 brilliant-cut diamonds totaling 8 carats. The white gold bracelet is composed of five rows of links and is embellished with 628 brilliant-cut diamonds of different sizes for a total of 4.4 carats. The 36 mm case is set with 366 brilliant-cut diamonds for a total of 2.94 carats, while the center of the dial is composed of 204 brilliant-cut diamonds of 0.72 carats in total, using the snow-setting technique. Snow setting is a technique in which diamonds of different sizes are artistically arranged in a dense, close pattern, creating a fluid, sparkling surface while minimizing the visible metal. This technique requires great skill; the case alone requires almost 55 hours of setting. The rotating outer ring of the dial features 30 baguette-cut aquamarines of over 3 carats in total, invisibly set to enhance their beauty and color. The caseback, engraved with a sunburst motif inspired by Jean Schlumberger’s Floral Arrows brooch for Tiffany & Co., is accented with a splash of diamonds. A pusher integrated into the caseback allows the time to be adjusted, while the movement is powered by a precise Swiss Made quartz mechanism.

Bird on a Rock Tsavorite Watch

Across the dial, creating a striking contrast to the central diamond disc, are 36 baguette-cut tsavorites totaling 5.4 carats set on the rotating outer ring. Using the invisible setting technique, artisans maximize the beauty and intensity of the green hue of the tsavorite, a gemstone introduced to the world by Tiffany & Co. in 1974. On the watch, the green tsavorites are complemented by a dark green alligator strap secured by a diamond-set T-bar buckle. The bird perching on the tsavorite ring is set with 99 brilliant-cut diamonds and a pink sapphire for the eye. The dial is set with 166 brilliant-cut diamonds totaling 1.1 carats, while the case is set with 413 snow-set brilliant-cut diamonds totaling approximately 4 carats. Snow setting is a technique in which diamonds of different sizes are artistically arranged in a dense, close-set pattern, creating a fluid, sparkling surface while minimizing the visible metal. This technique requires great skill; the case alone takes nearly 55 hours to set.

The case back, decorated with a sunburst motif inspired by Jean Schlumberger’s Floral Arrows brooch, is embellished with a sprinkle of diamonds. The time-setting and winding crown is inspired by the Tiffany Setting® engagement ring and is embellished with a brilliant-cut solitaire diamond weighing over 0.45 carats, echoing the iconic six-claw design. A Swiss manufacture automatic movement, Caliber LTM 2100, powers the 39 mm Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Bird on a Rock Tsavorite timepiece, providing a 38-hour power reserve.



Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Twenty Four Stone

The Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Twenty Four Stone watch also pays homage to the celebrated designer. The watch’s dial features a rotating ring decorated with a yellow gold cross-stitch pattern. Produced in a limited series, the watch is cased in white gold and set with a total of 707 diamonds totaling over 6.5 carats. The Sixteen Stone collection was originally created by legendary Tiffany & Co. designer Jean Schlumberger in 1959. Its signature pattern is yellow gold cross-stitches anchoring a row of diamonds, drawing inspiration from Schlumberger’s origins as a family of textile manufacturers from Alsace, France.

The diamond-paved dial is composed of two sections: a fixed center disc and an outer ring featuring the Sixteen Stone collection’s yellow gold cross-stitch pattern, set with 24 round diamonds totaling 1 carat. The rotating ring moves freely with every twist of the wearer’s wrist, creating a sense of dynamism that is a hallmark of many Schlumberger designs. The creation of the rotating ring, a complex process that requires a total of 25 hours of work, including casting and assembling the gold cross-stitch patterns and setting the diamonds, is a testament to the mastery of Tiffany & Co.’s goldsmiths and jewelry artisans. Casting the gold cross-stitch patterns requires a deep understanding of the materials and techniques to achieve the desired result. The process begins with the creation of a mold specific to each piece; the mold, shaped according to the design, must have precise dimensions within a few tenths of a millimeter. The molten gold is then poured into the mold and allowed to cool. Once fully solidified, the piece is carefully removed from the mold and meticulously hand-polished until it achieves a perfect surface. The cross-stitch pattern is then mounted on the rotating ring, harmoniously integrating with the surrounding diamonds.

The central disc of the dial and the watch case are decorated with snow-set diamonds. This technique involves the use of diamonds of different sizes, artistically arranged in a close pattern to create a fluid, sparkling surface, minimizing the visible metal and maximizing the brilliance of the watch. The center of the dial is set with 220 diamonds of 1.32 carats and the 39 mm case with 413 diamonds of 3.8 carats, the latter requiring approximately 55 hours of setting work. In total, the jewel element of the Twenty Four Stone watch represents 80 hours of work by the Maison’s master goldsmiths and gem-setters.

The case back, engraved with a sunray pattern inspired by Jean Schlumberger’s Floral Arrows brooch, is adorned with 21 additional diamonds. The winding crown, inspired by the iconic Tiffany Six-Prong Setting, is set with a 0.47-carat solitaire diamond, while the Tiffany Blue alligator strap is completed with a white gold T-bar buckle set with 49 round diamonds of 0.18 carats.



Eternity by Tiffany Wisteria Watch

Another new addition is the Eternity by Tiffany Wisteria Watch, featuring diamond indexes. The enamel dial of the new watch reproduces the floral motif of the Wisteria lamp, one of the most celebrated designs from Tiffany Studios in the early 20th century, lamps considered icons of Art Nouveau design featuring floral or insect motifs. The new Wisteria Eternity by Tiffany watch is inspired by the trailing wisteria flowers of these iconic lamps, echoing their distinctive lampshades. The vivid colors, which shine with the intensity of the gems, are created using the plique-à-jour technique, an ancient process that suspends transparent enamel in small metal apertures, capturing the colorful and organic essence of these lamps. The transparent enamel, characteristic of plique-à-jour, allows light to pass through the dial, reflecting on the surface and highlighting the craftsmanship of the enamel. Each dial, handcrafted, makes each watch unique. The watch is embellished with 709 diamonds totaling over 5 carats. The majority are located on the case, which is studded with 627 snow-set diamonds in eight different sizes, totaling over 1 carat. Snow setting is a technique in which diamonds of different sizes are artistically arranged in a dense, close pattern, creating a fluid, sparkling surface, minimizing the visible metal and amplifying the brilliance of the timepiece. The bezel is decorated with 59 diamonds totaling over 1.5 carats, while the dial is embellished with 12 diamonds totaling 1.9 carats.

