Collane, orecchini e anelli della collezione Non sarà un'avventura
Collane, orecchini e anelli della collezione Non sarà un'avventura

Mabina for Valentine’s Day

Happy Love, Gesto d’Amore, Bubble Heart, or a collection called Non sarà un’avventura: these are the names of the proposals that the Milanese brand Mabina Gioielli has in its catalog to satisfy those looking for an object to give in view of Valentine’s Day 2025. The custom of giving or treating yourself to a small jewel for the lovers’ holiday is usually tuned to a specific type of necklace, earrings or rings: those inspired by the art of Cupid. The most classic theme for the holiday of love is the shape of the heart. The Happy Love, Gesto d’Amore and Bubble Heart collections are precisely the genre of this type of jewel.

Collane in argento con cubic zirconia
Cubic Zirconia Silver Necklaces

The jewels proposed by Mabina are made of silver with the addition of a glass heart and white or colored cubic zirconia, or with the addition of synthetic stones in the shade of precious stones, such as rubies. The shape of the heart is slightly rounded, or flat in the case of using a cubic zirconia pavé.

Orecchini Tennis Club
Tennis Club Earrings
Collana Love Affair
Love Affair Necklace
Anello in argento con cubic zirconia e pietre sintetiche
Cubic Zirconia Silver Ring with Synthetic Stones

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Vicenzaoro January
Previous Story

Vicenzaoro international boom

Bracciale Cobra, collezione Animalier
Next Story

Roberto Coin’s Snakes

Latest from Showroom