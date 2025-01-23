Happy Love, Gesto d’Amore, Bubble Heart, or a collection called Non sarà un’avventura: these are the names of the proposals that the Milanese brand Mabina Gioielli has in its catalog to satisfy those looking for an object to give in view of Valentine’s Day 2025. The custom of giving or treating yourself to a small jewel for the lovers’ holiday is usually tuned to a specific type of necklace, earrings or rings: those inspired by the art of Cupid. The most classic theme for the holiday of love is the shape of the heart. The Happy Love, Gesto d’Amore and Bubble Heart collections are precisely the genre of this type of jewel.



The jewels proposed by Mabina are made of silver with the addition of a glass heart and white or colored cubic zirconia, or with the addition of synthetic stones in the shade of precious stones, such as rubies. The shape of the heart is slightly rounded, or flat in the case of using a cubic zirconia pavé.