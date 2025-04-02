In addition to the Big Bang that began the universe 13.8 billion years ago, only 20 years have passed in watchmaking. That is the time since the launch of Hublot’s Big Bang. The LVMH brand presented some of the most significant lines in the collection’s history to Watch and Wanders, combining the original Big Bang design with the current Big Bang Unico. The result is five limited-edition Big Bang models.



The first set is Master of Sapphire, which includes five Big Bang Meca-10 models, each housed in a different sapphire or Saxem case: transparent sapphire, aqua blue sapphire, deep blue sapphire, purple sapphire and neon yellow Saxem. Each of the five pieces in the set also features a transparent strap that perfectly matches the color of the case, as well as color accents on the hands and applied indexes. These colors represent some of the Hublot Manufacture’s greatest successes when it comes to expanding the possibilities of sapphire as a case material, bringing out ever more striking colors from the usually transparent case material.



The Meca-10 movement is the engine that can be seen through the crystalline cases. The Master of Sapphire boxes mark the first time that the Meca-10 caliber has been encased in sapphire. Conceived as a manually wound movement, the Meca-10 emphasizes the sense of architecture and movement in a watch movement. It is a mechanical choreography, where the gears do not all move in the same configuration. Its impressive ten-day power reserve is displayed via a rack system rarely seen in mechanical watches, consisting of a linear gear engaging a circular gear.



With so many statement pieces in a single box, Hublot has created a unique display case for the five Big Bang 20th Anniversary Master of Sapphire sets, featuring a backlit panel with vertical lights that houses the watches, protected by a sliding glass panel with a satin finish and embellished with a plaque engraved with the words Master of Sapphire XX/05.

