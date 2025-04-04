The Bolaffi jewelry auction in Turin closed with an overall result of over 2.3 million euros, including fees, and a percentage of lots sold close to 90%. The top lots in the catalog were the prestigious ring with a 21.84-carat Ceylon blue sapphire with no signs of heating, sold for 155,600 euros (lot 312), the ring with a brilliant-cut diamond of 11.43 carats, color K, clarity VVS2, which doubled the starting price, reaching 110,000 euros (lot 307), and the elegant black onyx and diamond belt pin by Cartier from the 1920s, which rose to 52,500 euros (lot 180). Excellent results also for another Ceylon blue sapphire “no heat” of about 6.50 carats (lot 308, 42,500 euros) and for a Colombian emerald of about 3.00 carats (lot 310, 37,500 euros).



The antique jewels and those of the most prestigious brands are highly sought after, such as Cartier with the Scarab slave bracelet (lot 295, 35,000 euros) and the Draperie necklace in gold and diamonds (lot 305, 23,800 euros), Pomellato with a gold choker with diamond clasp (lot 249, 27,500 euros) and Illario with a choker in diamonds and Colombian emeralds from around 1950 (lot 309, 25,000 euros). The next appointment with the jewelry auctions is scheduled for autumn.

