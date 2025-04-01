Geopolitical turbulence and the slowdown in consumption in China, which weigh on the luxury sector, have not slowed down the revenues of the Damiani Group. The jewelry maison closes the annual balance sheet at March 31, 2025 with consolidated revenues exceeding 380 million euros, up more than 10% compared to the previous year. If profitability has increased proportionally, it is a successful achievement, given that, Damiani emphasizes, for many brands 2024 has translated into negative performances.

In the fiscal year now ending, there have been numerous projects that have contributed to increasing the notoriety of Damiani, including the celebration of the Maison’s Centenary, which has touched the main markets of the brand at a global level, with the announcement of a new global ambassador: the Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain, protagonist of the new advertising campaign.

The 24/25 balance sheet (Damiani closes it in the first quarter of the year) also saw significant investments in the retail channel, with numerous openings around the world, particularly in the Middle East where the first boutique was inaugurated in Riyadh in recent days, marking the Maison’s debut in a market with very high potential such as Saudi Arabia.

Damiani also announced a new store concept on a global level: a tribute to the Italian nature of the brand, characterized by an accurate design of the spaces and a careful choice of materials strictly Made in Italy. Finally, the Group signed two important joint ventures, which led to the creation of new companies under the Rocca brand: one in Calabria with the top retailer Scintille and one in Central Italy with the historic jewelry company Damiano Parati.