Pandora launches a new collection for Mother’s Day 2025. More precisely, it is a selection of creations inspired by the maternal figure. In addition, the Danish brand is launching an advertising campaign featuring families who share the depth of their bonds, as a continuation of Pandora’s Be Love campaign. The campaign’s protagonists are Karen Elson with her daughter Scarlett, Elisabetta Dessy with her son Aldo and daughter Aurora, Alva Claire, Paula Soares, and the brothers Ugbad and Hani Abdi.



The jewelry proposed for Mother’s Day includes the Snake chain bracelet, reinvented with two intertwined chains that wrap around each other, to symbolize the relationship between maternal figures and their loved ones. The jewel matches the Tennis Choker necklace from the Pandora Timeless collection. In addition, new Pandora Moments charms arrive, with messages created to be combined and superimposed, to personalize the jewel. The infinity sign, in this case, is chosen to represent the eternal nature of maternal love, in the Infinity Knot charm and in the collection of sterling silver and 14k gold-plated rings.

