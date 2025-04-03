Kelly Rutherford in PdPaola
Kelly Rutherford in PdPaola

New PdPaola jewels with Kelly Rutherford

American actress Kelly Rutherford is the face of the new PdPaola collection. The collection is inspired by the natural elegance of the swan. The collection introduces a new design language for PdPaola high jewelry, combining tradition and innovation. Crafted in 18-karat yellow and white gold and embellished with lab diamonds of different sizes, the jewels feature subtle undulations and a custom half-bezel setting, creating the illusion of floating diamonds.

Kelly Rutherford con i gioielli di PdPaola
Kelly Rutherford with PdPaola jewelry

I am thrilled that Kelly is joining the PdPaola family. She is the perfect embodiment of our High Jewelry collection: timeless, refined and decidedly iconic.
Paola Sasplugas, founder and creative director of PdPaola

Paola e Humbert Sasplugas
Paola and Humbert Sasplugas

The Spanish jewelry brand has also launched a platform where craftsmanship, material innovation and design converge, debuting at the Salone del Mobile in Milan: Psp Studio. The creative space is an idea of ​​founder Paola Sasplugas. It is a platform where design meets material exploration and disciplines intersect to create meaningful and long-lasting objects. Through collaborations with designers, companies and artisans, it aims to create “limited edition masterpieces”. An exhibition hosted in the Milanese flagship store of PdPaola from 8 to 13 April, aims to reveal the three upcoming collaborations with some of the most influential names in industrial design and emerging artisans.
Anello con diamanti di laboratorio
Lab diamond ring

Collana in oro con diamanti di laboratorio
Lab diamond gold necklace
Orecchini in oro con diamanti di laboratorio
Lab diamond gold earrings

