American actress Kelly Rutherford is the face of the new PdPaola collection. The collection is inspired by the natural elegance of the swan. The collection introduces a new design language for PdPaola high jewelry, combining tradition and innovation. Crafted in 18-karat yellow and white gold and embellished with lab diamonds of different sizes, the jewels feature subtle undulations and a custom half-bezel setting, creating the illusion of floating diamonds.



I am thrilled that Kelly is joining the PdPaola family. She is the perfect embodiment of our High Jewelry collection: timeless, refined and decidedly iconic.

Paola Sasplugas, founder and creative director of PdPaola



The Spanish jewelry brand has also launched a platform where craftsmanship, material innovation and design converge, debuting at the Salone del Mobile in Milan: Psp Studio. The creative space is an idea of ​​founder Paola Sasplugas. It is a platform where design meets material exploration and disciplines intersect to create meaningful and long-lasting objects. Through collaborations with designers, companies and artisans, it aims to create “limited edition masterpieces”. An exhibition hosted in the Milanese flagship store of PdPaola from 8 to 13 April, aims to reveal the three upcoming collaborations with some of the most influential names in industrial design and emerging artisans.

