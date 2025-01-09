As always, alongside Vicenzaoro, Vioff takes place, a series of events linked to the theme of jewelry. Vioff, born from the synergy between the Municipal Administration of Vicenza and Italian Exhibition Group, will return to animate the historic center of the city from Friday 17 to Sunday 19 January 2025. The concept of the 2025 edition, on the theme Golden Ambition, is proposed as a guide towards change, stimulating young people first and foremost to make creativity and talent tools for growth and innovation.

The Golden Talk meeting, scheduled for Friday 17 January at the Teatro Palladio of the Vicenza Fair, will be dedicated to the new generations. The flagship event of Vioff was organized in collaboration with Confindustria Vicenza Sezione Industrie Orafe e argentiere and Federorafi, and will be moderated by Daniele Grassucci, a journalist and expert in training and education and director of Skuola.net. Hundreds of students from primary and secondary schools in Vicenza and the province are expected in the audience, an opportunity to learn more about the different career opportunities in the goldsmith sector, with interesting testimonials from young people who already work in companies in the sector.



Furthermore, as always, Vioff’s program will have plenty of space for culture, with artistic, cultural and entertainment activities, designed to involve citizens and visitors of all ages, with the aim of highlighting the best of figurative arts, music, craftsmanship and creativity. The beating heart will once again be represented by an exceptional showcase in the historic center, the Golden House, in Corso Andrea Palladio at number 122. This space, animated by events, exhibitions and workshops open to the public, will in fact be the fulcrum of an initiative aimed at enhancing the territory and creativity.



As per tradition, Vioff continues its project of developing and enhancing the shop windows of the historic center, transforming them into places of attraction and demonstrating their full potential as spaces of innovation and culture. Finally, there will be convivial moments such as the aperitif organized in collaboration with the Vetrine del Centro di Vicenza, scheduled for Friday 17 January, from 6:00 pm, followed by the Golden Night, an exclusive event promoted by GAVI – Gold Academy Vicenza in collaboration with VIART – Confartigianato Imprese Vicenza. Full program and registration for the events on www.Vioff.it