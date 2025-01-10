A rich array of events is also scheduled for this edition of Vicenzaoro January (17 to 21 January). Starting with the unusual visit of half a thousand young people from Generation Z to the Fair to help them discover the opportunities and beauty of the world of jewelry production within the Vioff. Companies in the sector are on the hunt for young people, generational changeover is a burning issue. In total, 21 events are scheduled in four days for approximately 30 hours in total, in addition to the business activities between exhibitors and international buyers.

Friday 17 January

After the opening ceremony, for the 20th anniversary of the collaboration between Club degli Orafi Italia and Intesa Sanpaolo, they will present the report “The goldsmith business in the current context: today’s data, sentiment on tomorrow and the impact of generational changeover on corporate strategies”, with the most recent economic data for the sector and prospects for 2025 (3 pm, Educational Hub). Speakers: Sara Giusti, economist at the Research Department of Intesa Sanpaolo; Augusto Ungarelli, delegate of the Centro Studi Club degli Orafi and Past President of Club degli Orafi Italia; Maria Cristina Squarcialupi, president of Club degli Orafi Italia and UnoAerre Industries, vice president of Federorafi with responsibility for sustainability; Alessandra Tognazzo, professor of Family Business at the University of Padua and Andrea Buccellati, president and creative director of Buccellati Holding Italia.

Saturday 18 January

Intesa Sanpaolo and Club degli Orafi Italia will provide operators with a focus on the opportunities and challenges for Italian goldsmith companies in the US macroeconomic scenario. During the conference, the new director of the Houston Office of Agenzia Ice, Filippo Fusaro, will be introduced for an initial contact with companies. Licia Mattioli, Ad Mattioli, former vice president of Confindustria delegated to Internationalization, founder of Exclusive Brands Torino, will also speak.



Trendvision Jewellery + Forecasting. The independent Observatory of Ieg directed by Paola De Luca will bring Amanda Triossi, jewelry historian, to the stage of the Teatro Palladio at the fair; Damiano Zito, president and CEO of Progold, designer Richard Wu; Livia Lazzari, founder of Voodoo Jewels, for the event “Portraits. The Anthropology of Body and Adornment” with the introduction of the actor and storyteller Fabrizio Raggi (11 am).



CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation, returns to Vicenza with seven talks – between Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 – whose main focuses are sensitivity to ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) issues and generational change between succession and tradition with Luca Buccellati, director of special sales and Vip customers of Buccellati; Alessia Crivelli, general manager Crivelli; Alice Vanni, CSR director of Italpreziosi; Azzura Cesari, project manager Cesari & Renaldi Gemmai; Carlo Coin, president of Factories, Roberto Coin. Moderator: Edward Johnson, Gemfields Group. Among the other CIBJO talks, Vicenzaoro hosts Mahiar Borhanjoo, chief commercial officer De Beers Group, who will explain how the most important diamond producer in the world intends to reposition itself in the market of the near future.

Assogemme organizes a meeting with Andrea Raselli Ceo Gruppo Errepi – Raselli Franco SpA, who will be in dialogue with Raffaele Ciardulli, luxury consultant in the talk “The Italian Touch of a convinced internationalizer” (3 pm, Educational Hub). On the same day, the topic of sustainability and certifications returns, in a meeting signed by Italpreziosi and D’orica dedicated to “B-Corps in precious metals”. Speakers (4:15 pm, same room) include Ivana Ciabatti, founder of Italpreziosi SpA and Matteo Farsura, Global Exhibition Manager of the Jewellery & Fashion division of IEG. Gianpietro Zonta, founder of D’orica Srl Società Benefit; Antonio Bizzotto, chief data and sustainability officer, D’orica; Silvia Cantele, University of Verona; Joy ​​Harvey, Goldsmith, la luce.



Sunday, January 19

At 10:30 the Jewelry Technology Forum opens in the Educational Hub, an event that brings together the high-tech community of the T.Gold salon for jewelry and goldsmith machinery. In the afternoon, at the Teatro Palladio the award ceremony of the Progold3d Design Contest 2025, dedicated to The Crivelli Man: a Contemporary Interpretation.

Monday 20 January

Starting at 10:30, the charm of amber is the protagonist. Especially in its succinite variety, commonly known as Baltic, as well as Burmese or Mexican, it requires an expert eye both to improve its clarity and to be able to appreciate it. In simetite, on the other hand, an instant of life is captured in the shades of the Sicilian sun that artisans transform into unique jewels. These are two themes of the Gem Talks curated by Assogemme. Among the speakers, Guy Lalous, former president of the FEEG (Federation for European Education in Gemmology) and Ugo Longobardo owner of Longobardo 1935. Federpreziosi signs the Retail Talk “Change is inevitable. Growing is a choice” that will explore the present and future of the retail gold sector in our country, with a focus on the role of the consumer in the evolution of the purchasing experience and on the way in which jewelers deal with rapid technological changes. Speakers include: Stefano Andreis, president of Federpreziosi Confcommercio; Pierluigi Ascani, president of Format Research; Manuel Aucella, Aucella in Torre del Greco; Dino Bracci, Gioielleria Bracci in Viterbo; Agostino Gazzo, Gioielleria Magnone in Genoa and Giuliano Gori, Gioielleria Gori in Rome. Finally, with Carabinieri General Massimo Mennitti, President Andrei will discuss security in the retail sector.



There is room for technology and digitalization, in the meeting “Blockchain and love” in which Unoaerre will explain why it has introduced blockchain in wedding rings to guarantee traceability, transparency and authenticity to the customer in the “Unoaerre per sempre” line. Speakers include Maria Cristina Squarcialupi, president of Unoaerre Industries SpA and Giulia Caldon, commercial director of EZ Lab Blockchain Solutions; Federica Frosini, director of VO+ Jewelry Magazine and Matteo Masini of Agenzia ICE.

ICE Agency presents the market survey on “Gold and jewelry in Europe and the United Kingdom” curated by Yoodata (3:30 pm, Educational Hub); with speeches by Maurizio Forte, central director for the ICE Agency export sectors and Egidio Chini, Vice President of Confindustria Federorafi and Matteo Masini, manager of the Consumer Goods office of ICE Agency. The day closes with a meeting (5:30 pm) with Francesco Morace, sociologist and essayist, founder of Future Concept Lab, dedicated to “Paradigms of the future: uniqueness, sustainability, inclusiveness. The scenario of purchasing trends in the global jewelry market”, the three paradigms of the future that will have the greatest impact on the world of business and commerce, including gold and jewelry.