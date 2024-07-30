Vhernier opens a new single-brand boutique inside Printemps Haussmann, a historic Parisian department store. For the occasion, the brand, recently acquired by the Richemont group, has dedicated two unique creations from the Pirouette collection: a ring and a pair of earrings in white gold, chalcedony and diamonds. The Vhernier boutique is the 16th of the brand’s single-brand stores, in addition to the distributors, a hundred or so multi-brand jewelers and department stores.
The Parisian boutique is located on the first floor, in the Joaillerie & Haute horlogerie area of Printemps, in a 70 square meter space divided into two rooms. On the walls are the designs of the jewelry, the starting point for every Vhernier creation. The furnishings are made of metals combined with wood, inspired by Vhernier’s habit of enhancing the color of gold by combining it with ebony or jet. Leather covers surfaces and walls.
Pirouette is one of the most emblematic collections of Vhernier’s style. The rounded and directional surface of the jewels, made of gold and stone, embraces the fingers and earlobes while the pavé of stones enhances the simplicity of the shape.
Vhernier in Paris with new Pirouettes
