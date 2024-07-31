Based on the analyses of research centers such as Cognitive Market Research, GlobeNewswire, Grand View Research, Imarc Group, Future Market Insights, Custom Market Insights, Exactitude Consultancy, Omr Global (quite a few in fact), the size of the global jewelry market is growing. Ieg, the company that organizes Vicenzaoro, summarizes the data in a global turnover of the entire jewelry supply chain, therefore not only the final product, of approximately 725 billion euros (806 billion dollars) with an increase of 5% between now and 2030, driven by markets such as India and China. Data that are the appetizing appetizer of Vicenzaoro September (6-10 September), which in addition to being a stage for the new collections is also a thermometer of the business.

Global Jewelry Market

More data on the world of jewelry: Precious gems (excluding diamonds) are a market that reached approximately $33.2 billion in revenues. Diamond retail generated other revenues of $140 billion. Pearl jewelry globally is valued at $11.8 billion. Coral jewelry $3.2 billion. Global gold jewelry revenues (excluding gems) are valued at approximately $184.85 billion. This figure includes all categories of gold jewelry, such as rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings. For fine jewelry, revenues are estimated to have reached approximately $366 billion. Demi-fine jewelry closed 2023 with $2.9 billion in revenues. The wristwatch market is approximately $64 billion (this figure includes all categories of watches, from analog or digital to modern smartwatches). Finally, global jewelry packaging revenues are estimated at 168 million billion dollars. However, global demand for gold jewelry in the first quarter of 2024 shows a slight decline (-2%) compared to 2023.



At Vicenzaoro, on the other hand, among the 1,200 exhibitors there are companies for all phases of goldsmithing, which this year will be located in temporary halls, given that part of Fiera Vicenza is occupied by work on the new pavilion, which will be completed in 2026. The exhibition areas, which Ieg calls districts, are Icon (high-end jewelry), Look (trendy and fashion brands), Creation (goldsmith manufacturing), Essence (stones, coral, cameos) and Expression (packaging, visual merchandising) and Time (watchmaking). This year, right in front of the Fair, there is also the Palakiss delivery hall (direct sales).