For lovers of Italian cuisine, the tarallo is a ring-shaped salty biscuit, typical of the Apulian tradition. For Bea Bongiasca, however, it is the source of inspiration for a jewelry collection that combines the shape of this food with a passion for animals. After all, the Milan-based designer made her debut a few years ago with jewelry inspired by rice. The collection dedicated to taralli, therefore, is colored with a limited edition of Tarallo Animals, made with colored enamels on silver or 9-carat gold.



In short, the taralli take on the appearance of frogs, ladybugs, cats, tropical fish and many other animals, in a sort of colorful zoo. The mini collection, which adds to the series dedicated to the tarallo, debuts during Milan Design Week. Bongiasca collaborated with an enamel specialist to create the unique pieces. Another series of Tarallo Animals will be presented in the fall, with other examples of the fauna, to which will be added a special attention for cats, with the possibility for customers to order a hand-painted portrait of the cat on a Tarallo ring.

