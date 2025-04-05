Modular jewelry is a genre that has come back into fashion. It is a type of jewelry composed of individual elements, which can be easily combined to create different looks. The idea behind modular jewelry comes from the characteristics of disassembling and reassembling different objects. The advantages are evident when the different components of the jewelry can be used individually, or transformed into something completely different. As is the case with a high jewelry necklace created by Picchiotti.



The Italian Maison, famous for its original creations, accompanied by large precious stones, has created a necklace composed of diamonds, sapphires and emeralds, with 10 carats for each type of stone. At the center of the jewel is a 12-carat oval-cut Ceylon sapphire surrounded by a crown of baguette diamonds. The pendant can be detached to be easily transformed into a ring. Not only that: the same necklace becomes a choker and can be worn in combination with the ring. And sapphires and a central 8.30-carat diamond are also the gems of a ring from the Xpandable line, with the circumference of the jewel that adapts to that of the wearer’s finger.

