See you on October 10th for the second Valenza Gem Forum, the summit that brings together the protagonists of Italian jewelry in the heart of the Piedmont district that expresses the highest goldsmith skills on diamonds and precious stones.

At the center of the discussion, launched last year on the initiative of Fondazione Mani Intelligenti, with the collaboration of Italian Exhibition Group / Vicenzaoro and the patronage of the Municipality of Valenza, are the strategies for the productivity of the district, ranging between scenario themes and technical insights. On the occasion of the second edition, the debate, centered on the centrality of precious gems and diamonds for Made in Italy jewelry, is enriched with authoritative contributions and case histories involving all the voices of the district: geopolitics, applications of Artificial Intelligence, procurement dynamics, traceability, certifications for natural and synthetic stone.

On the stage of the Teatro Sociale di Valenza, representatives of the most important entrepreneurial realities of the territory and international fashion houses that make use of the high local skills for the development and production of their collections, together with the reference associations and local institutions.