









Printing jewels in 3D, obviously with a special device capable of building three-dimensional objects, has been the dream of many designers for some years. This is why some have taken this path, such as Valeria D’Annibale, who has always been fascinated by new technologies, but also by jewelry. The result is called Varily, a brand that offers bijoux made of nylon. A material that is not precious, of course, but which offers creativity as an added value. So much so that the designer chose this material after starting to work silver, enthused by the ductility offered by the resistance and flexibility.



Before launching on the market with her own brand, Valeria D ‘Annibale studied Jewelery and Object Design in Sydney, Australia, where she met and married her husband. Then, the couple moved to Holland where, together with two twins, Varily’s business was also born, in an environment conducive to Nordic minimalist design. And to 3D printing.

















