









The Responsible Jewelery Council, an international non-profit organization created to strengthen consumer confidence in the jewelery industry, has one more associate: Crieri. The Italian company from Valenza has adhered to the Rjc protocols and obtained the related certification. This is not a secondary aspect, given that consumer surveys indicate an increasing attention to the ethical origin of gold and gems that make up the jewels. The Rjc certificate attests the respect by the Maison and its partners of ethically responsible practices, with particular attention to the link with the territory and sustainable growth.



Joining the Rjc corresponds to the expression of our concrete need. Operating in the contemporary world, in a complex, multifaceted and constantly evolving context, we deemed it necessary to externalize our ethical sense and the will to act with the utmost respect for people, organizations and processes. Certification becomes an important communication message towards all our interlocutors and above all towards the final customer, who is increasingly awaiting and responsible in purchasing.

Alessandro Saracino founder and CEO of Crieri



Ethically sourced stones and gold signify opposition to any form of violence and violation of rights and to any extraction and marketing of minerals from war areas. By doing so, the use of mineral materials that are not conflict free certified is avoided by signing a declaration of suitable material compliant with Rjc’s own ethical production standards.

















