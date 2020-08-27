The movie jewelry by Iosselliani











The collections of the Roman brand of imaginative Iosselliani bijoux ♦

Two collections a year of jewels, precious at least for the ability to compose colors and shapes. The Iosselliani jewelry are in Rome (the first store opened is called R-01-IOS), in the Pigneto district, but there are also in Tokyo and Osaka, in addition to being distributed in New York and by some online store.

Iosselliani is one of those brands that relies entirely on design, fantasy, on the combination of shapes and colors. Despite the company’s name is Georgian, like the filmmaker Otar, the House was founded in 1996 by two Italians: Paolo Giacomelli and Roberta Paolucci designers, former collaborator of Missoni. The Iosselliani eclettism relies entirely on the ability to mix styles and inspirations, including the ethnic jewel and the hi-tech. Metal and colored cubic zirconia come together in pieces that often seem puzzle composed of many small pieces, like the Mandala collection of which you see the pictures on this page. They have gold threads and fringes, intricate messages, tinkling sounds. They are also very showy and therefore are highly sought after by costume film or photo shoots. After all, some ideal relationship with the director they have it. Federico Graglia



















