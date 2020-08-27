, bracciale, COLLANE — August 27, 2020 at 4:00 am

The movie jewelry by Iosselliani




The collections of the Roman brand of imaginative Iosselliani bijoux ♦

Two collections a year of jewels, precious at least for the ability to compose colors and shapes. The Iosselliani jewelry are in Rome (the first store opened is called R-01-IOS), in the Pigneto district, but there are also in Tokyo and Osaka, in addition to being distributed in New York and by some online store.

Set di 5 anelli i -argento, placcatura in oro misto, perla d'acqua dolce, zircone ovale verde
Iosselliani is one of those brands that relies entirely on design, fantasy, on the combination of shapes and colors. Despite the company’s name is Georgian, like the filmmaker Otar, the House was founded in 1996 by two Italians: Paolo Giacomelli and Roberta Paolucci designers, former collaborator of Missoni. The Iosselliani eclettism relies entirely on the ability to mix styles and inspirations, including the ethnic jewel and the hi-tech. Metal and colored cubic zirconia come together in pieces that often seem puzzle composed of many small pieces, like the Mandala collection of which you see the pictures on this page. They have gold threads and fringes, intricate messages, tinkling sounds. They are also very showy and therefore are highly sought after by costume film or photo shoots. After all, some ideal relationship with the director they have it. Federico Graglia

Anello multiplo in argento spazzolato a mano, anello solitario centrale in ottone, cubic zirconia
Bracciale multifilo in ottone placcato oro 18k, placcatura bicolore rifinita a mano
Collana con quattro fili di placcatura in oro 18 carati e ottone ossidato con catene alternate, perle di agata rosa e smalto, punte, cubic zirconia
Collana in rete con frange a catena vintage a più ivelli in ottone placcato oro 10k, dettagli di gioielli con zirconi multicolori incastonati a mano, cabochon e navette in agata rossa
Orecchini sfrangiati in ottone lucidato a mano con clip a forma di goccia di zirconi rossi, perline smaltate dipinte a mano, mini spighe, zirconi
Orecchini triangolari in argento lucidato a mano con portafortuna pendenti, zirconi colorati
Set di 5 anelli in argento placcato oro 18 carati con cristalli
