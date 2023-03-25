Who said that in the world of jewelry there is no room for invention? Perhaps thanks to technology, if combined with a good dose of creativity. An example of this is Yael Kaduri, a 3D jewelry designer who boasts a very personal path halfway between art and goldsmithing. Although, in truth, her focus is not centered on precious materials, but on the possibilities that 3D printing offers when combined with traditional craftsmanship. Yael also teaches at the Bezalel Academy of Arts & Design in Jerusalem, holds degrees in jewelry and fashion, and teaches as an assistant professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. In short, an eclectic creativity, also testified by the passion for the connection between music and visual arts.



Jewels are a world apart. According to the Yael, jewels combine concentration, accuracy, enigmatic essence and delicacy with communication and body awareness. “The main sources of my inspiration are the natural worlds and aesthetic ideals of traditional Japanese craftsmanship,” she adds. Yael Kaduri’s work is focused, according to her description, on product development in an attempt to come up with some new craft skills to design jewelery using 3D printed polymers, combined with cast metal and traditional goldsmithing. A hybrid object, which she calls digital precious. But even more precious are her innovative ideas.