Haute Jewels Geneva. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Haute Jewels Geneva. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Jewelry Week in Geneva

The week dedicated to fine watches and jewelry has begun, with three events: Watch and Wonders, Haute Jewels Geneva and Jewellery Geneva. Haute Jewels Geneva in particular, in its sixth year has moved to the InterContinental Hotel, and brings together 47 jewelry brands.

Haute Jewels Geneva 2025
Haute Jewels Geneva 2025

We are thrilled to welcome visitors to Haute Jewels Geneva 2025 as we celebrate and continue our tradition of uniting the world’s most exceptional jewelry brands. After last year’s show in two venues, this year we bring together 47 distinguished exhibitors under one roof at the InterContinental Hotel, offering greater convenience for both brands and attendees. Each space within the show has been carefully curated to provide a luxurious and inspiring experience, with new rooms added throughout the show to further distinguish each exhibitor and their collections. As always, we are proud to showcase a carefully curated range of the finest and most innovative jewellery and watch brands and look forward to welcoming visitors from around the world throughout the week.
Michael Hakimian, Founder of Haute Jewels and CEO of Yoko London

Michael Hakimian, Ceo di Yoko London. Copyright gioiellis.com
Michael Hakimian, Ceo Yoko London. Copyright gioiellis.com

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Watches and Wonders Geneva 2023
Previous Story

It’s time for Watches and Wonders Geneva

Collana Mon Jeu Maxi
Next Story

Vhernier goes Maxi with Mon Jeu

Latest from news