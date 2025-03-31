The week dedicated to fine watches and jewelry has begun, with three events: Watch and Wonders, Haute Jewels Geneva and Jewellery Geneva. Haute Jewels Geneva in particular, in its sixth year has moved to the InterContinental Hotel, and brings together 47 jewelry brands.



We are thrilled to welcome visitors to Haute Jewels Geneva 2025 as we celebrate and continue our tradition of uniting the world’s most exceptional jewelry brands. After last year’s show in two venues, this year we bring together 47 distinguished exhibitors under one roof at the InterContinental Hotel, offering greater convenience for both brands and attendees. Each space within the show has been carefully curated to provide a luxurious and inspiring experience, with new rooms added throughout the show to further distinguish each exhibitor and their collections. As always, we are proud to showcase a carefully curated range of the finest and most innovative jewellery and watch brands and look forward to welcoming visitors from around the world throughout the week.

Michael Hakimian, Founder of Haute Jewels and CEO of Yoko London