The Year of the Snake, according to the Chinese horoscope, also inspires watchmaking: Baume & Mercier presents the Riviera Chinese New Year – Year of the Snake model in a limited edition. The timepiece is available in a limited series of 200 pieces worldwide, which combines the symbolism of the snake and Swiss watchmaking. The watch aims for a harmonious fusion between oriental inspiration and modern aesthetics and is intended as a wish for a new year full of serenity and fortune.

The Riviera Chinese New Year Limited Edition model stands out for its micro-sandblasted titanium bezel, which recalls the appearance of natural stone. This element marries perfectly with the iconic wave decoration of the Riviera collection, symbolizing the union between mountains and oceans, creating the image of a vast and evocative landscape. According to legend, the divine creature Tengshe (螣蛇), a symbol of protection and wisdom, is generally accompanied by auspicious clouds. It is the bearer of rain and the guardian of peace. Baume & Mercier integrates a snake-shaped totem into the dial, creating a profound and mysterious scenario in the space of 39 millimetres. The black snake takes shape from the south-eastern part, the one traditionally occupied by this animal in the Chinese zodiac, extending with its head towards 9 o’clock.



In Chinese culture, the appearance of this reptile during chen (辰时, the time of day between 7 and 9 in the morning) is considered a sign of good luck. The golden snake-shaped seconds hand, which recalls the movement of the reptile’s tongue, symbolises circumspection and announces favourable events or the arrival of benevolent people. The constant and sinuous movement of this hand represents eternal wisdom and vitality, alluding to the idea that embracing change promotes growth.

The Riviera collection’s iconic dodecagonal case references both the 12 hours of the watch and the 12 terrestrial branches of the Chinese lunar calendar. The octagonal stainless steel crown is adorned with a black engraved line and the Maison’s symbol, the Greek letter Phi. In Chinese culture, the number eight is considered lucky, symbolizing prosperity and stability. The micro-blasted titanium bezel, combined with gold-plated hands, numerals and indexes, conveys a sense of noble refinement and fascinating dynamism. The gold-plated flange and inner ring blend seamlessly into the geometric design of the timepiece. Riveted and gold-plated, the Roman numerals, indexes and hour and minute hands are coated in white Superluminova (C1, blue emission). The large date window at 3 o’clock expresses the fine and consistent balance that Baume & Mercier has always sought.

The sapphire crystal caseback, secured with four stainless steel screws, features an embossed gold-plated snake, traditionally a symbol of wealth and prosperity, coiling in a sign of resilience, wisdom and protection. Together with the auspicious red circle discreetly framing the caseback, it augurs a peaceful and prosperous new year. Beneath the gold motif, the Baumatic movement is visible, with its meticulous finishes: the perlé bridges, the micro-sandblasted plate with snailed Côtes de Genève decoration, the skeleton oscillating weight with snailed Côtes de Genève decoration and the exclusive Baume & Mercier engraving, all of which enhance the refinement of this model. The Baumatic movement offers exceptional precision and reliability, providing a power reserve of 5 days (120 hours). Thanks to its high performance and timeless elegance, the Riviera Year of the Snake Limited Edition watch is a faithful companion for every precious moment in life.

Model: Riviera 10785

Availability: January 2025

SELF-WINDING WATCH, DATE – 39 MM

MOVEMENT

Baumatic, Manufacture movement

Self-winding

Frequency: 28,800 vibrations/hour, 4.0hz

Power reserve: 5 days

Jewels: 21

CASE

Dodecagonal shape

Diameter: 39 mm

Thickness: 10.31 mm

Steel and titanium with polished and satin finish

Scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment

Screw-down sapphire crystal case back, embossed with a gold-colored snake

Bezel in micro-sandblasted titanium

DIAL

Smoked gray sapphire crystal dial, with transparent wave decoration and gold-colored details

Gold-plated, faceted hour and minute hands coated with white Superluminova (blue emission)

Gold-plated seconds hand

Date display at 3 o’clock

STRAP

Interchangeable strap in alligator leather and black rubber.

Quick bracelet interchangeability system that allows you to change it without special tools

Triple folding steel buckle with safety catch

WATERPROOF

100 meters

PRICE

€5,100