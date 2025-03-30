A transitional year for Gismondi 1754: several factors contributed to making the year just ended less than unforgettable. The 2024 balance sheet data indicate a production value of 12.7 million euros, down 13% compared to 2023. Ebirda was negative for 700 thousand euros, despite the reduction in costs for services and fixed operating costs, due to the decrease in turnover and the impact of the gross margin (-2%). The consolidated net result at 31 December 2024 was therefore a red 1.1 million. The slight improvement in the financial position, which sees a debt of 5.6 million.

The drop in our turnover partly reflects the contingent situation and global economic dynamics, which have influenced purchasing habits in the luxury sector. However, our strategy remains focused on the creation of exclusive jewelry, combining craftsmanship with technology to offer unique, innovative and top-quality products. This approach allows us to maintain a strong position in the market, responding to the needs of an increasingly selective clientele. We are facing this phase with a conscious approach, aiming at rationalizing costs and new growth opportunities in international markets, particularly in the Far East. We look to the future with confidence, certain that our vision and commitment will continue to distinguish us in the high-end jewelry scene. Massimo Gismondi, CEO