New faces for Pandora to celebrate an anniversary. The birthday is that of ten years of collaboration between Disney and the Danish brand. For the occasion, here is a special collection with 15 jewels among the most loved by fans, accompanied by a new advertising campaign curated by Harry Lambert, fashion stylist. Among the most famous pieces of the collection are, for example, the ring and the Apple charm inspired by the Evil Queen, the ring and the Carriage charm inspired by Cinderella. The new selection presents 15 best-selling pieces. Rings, charms and earrings are worn by models Lindsey Wixson, Berit Heitmann and Arnelle Slot.



Recently, talking to my mother, she reminded me that it has been 30 years since my first visit to Disney World. I still remember the emotion of entering that enchanted world, a place of pure joy and fantasy that continues to inspire my work. Working with Pandora for this campaign was exciting: I love transforming iconic characters into fashion inspirations. I had so much fun during the photoshoot that I even gave my mom a Winnie the Pooh charm… and now she wears it every day!

Harry Lambert