The virtuosism of James Ganh











The precious games of a virtuosism engineering applied to jewelry: James Ganh.

He is born in the region of Canton, China, the son of an industrialist active in the processing of precious stones. But he lives in London, having studied at Central St Martins. Now he has a Chinese surname and a very British name, James Ganh. And is also the synthesis of what is his philosophy: “Combine in one sense the eastern and western beauty.” But, watch out, here comes the fun. Because James Ganh is not simply an aesthetic connoisseur of the East Country and that on the Thames.

It is an engineer who has been able to impress more than an expert with his innovative technique. And to think that he entered the world of luxury jewelry only in 2008. After his studies he started working in the sales department of Faberge in London. And now Fabergé has called him to design a collection. But it managed to propose a complicated rotary mechanism for the famous egg, now owned by Gemfileds. The project, however, has not been completed due to a complicated matter of patents. The experience in the Russian origin Maison, with eggs that contain surprises and thanks to goldsmith virtuosity, have haunted Ganh in innovative solutions.

The debut was a jewel, The Time Traveller, called “a point of reference in the modern world of extravagant jewelry.” Time travel means a jewel that is transformed, assembled and disassembled as a game, in a complicated system of joints. From there, with its brand, Ganh followed the road jewelry based on one-off pieces: exceptional stones and exquisite designs, no repetitions. Often her jewelry can be used in different ways, as the tiara that becomes a bracelet or ring that bends. Almost games, but luxurious. Giulia Netrese

