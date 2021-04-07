Hans D. Krieger, how to innovate at 300 years











The jewels of the ancient German Maison Hans D. Krieger 300 years after its foundation ♦ ︎

It has (symbolically) blown out 300 candles on the birthday cake: Hans D. Krieger Fine Jewelery has, in fact, a long history, which began in 1720. And the jewelery brand is still managed by the Krieger family, the descendants of the founder who started working as a gemstone cutting specialist in Idar-Oberstein, a small town in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany. The jewels, in fact, arrived relatively late, in the sixties. But, even if the Maison intends to respect tradition, this does not mean it avoids innovating.



Hans D. Krieger is one of the most important international producers of diamond and precious stone jewelry. And every phase of the work takes place in the company, an aspect now rare in the world of jewelry. The style of the jewels is classic, but at the same time he is not afraid to introduce innovations. Rings with solitaire diamonds, but also clusters that form a surface reminiscent of bubbles, are among the characteristic pieces of the German Maison.