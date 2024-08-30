The Vicenzaoro program

Countdown to Vicenzaoro (6 to 10 September). The event hosted by Fiera Vicenza, which this year is partly taking on a temporary location due to the renovation work on the pavilions, is an opportunity to present the new collections, unique pieces and ongoing jewellery lines. The event organised by Ieg is also an opportunity for industry professionals to discuss topics that concern goldsmith companies: business, forecasts, the circular economy, artificial intelligence and, of course, creativity trends.

The event by Club degli Orafi Italia and Research Department Intesa Sanpaolo is scheduled for Friday 6 September at 3 pm. The title is Demand, technology and sustainability: the expectations of Italian goldsmith companies in the current geopolitical context. On the sector data of the first months of 2024, which show vitality despite the global economic challenges, we will discuss market evolution, duties and competitiveness, business investments, with an in-depth analysis of technological and environmental implications with Maria Cristina Squarcialupi, president of Club degli Orafi Italia and UnoAerre Industries, vice president of Federorafi with responsibility for sustainability; Sara Giusti, economist at Intesa Sanpaolo; Augusto Ungarelli, Centro Studi Club degli Orafi Italia; Stefano Rocca, chief operating officer Gismondi 1754 and Alessandro Aresu, scientific advisor to Limes.

The trend

One of the classic events is the preview of new jewelry trends curated by Trendvision Jewellery + Forecasting, the independent observatory of Ieg directed by Paola De Luca. At VOS24, for the first time, attention on precious metal trends is multiplied in two different events. On Saturday 7 September, at 11 am, an international panel of experts will be the protagonist at the event Wonderland: Co-Creating the Future of Luxury and Jewelry. At the center, the evolution of luxury in relation to the integration of cultures, technology, new values ​​and modes of consumption. On Sunday 8 September, at 10:30 am, the presentation of the new Trendbook 2026+, an international reference for the jewelry market, which will explore trends and consumer evolution, with previews of the next 18 months.

Sustainability

On Sunday 8 September, the prospects for the use of recycled gold will be discussed (in a talk in collaboration with the World Gold Council), traceability in the different jewelry sectors, the growing separation of the natural diamond market from that of lab grown diamonds and the role of the industry in protecting biodiversity (in collaboration with Watch & Jewellery Initiative 2030). Speakers include Iris Van der Veken, executive director Watch & Jewellery Initiative 2030; Francesca Manfredi, head of innovation Watches & Jewellery at Kering; Tai Wong, director global innovation & product development for Platinum Guild International; Raluca Anghel, head of external and industrial relations at Natural Diamond Council; John Mulligan, director of market relations & climate change lead at World Gold Council and chairman of the sustainable development commission at Cibjo; Edward Johnson, corporate responsibility director at Gemfields Group. On Thursday 5 September, Cibjo is collaborating in the organization of the International Precious Metals Institute (Ipmi) training seminar on precious metals and jewellery.

Training

The Assogemme event on Saturday 7 September is entitled Future Legacies: the suspended time of the creative act, with Luca Iacomucci, freelance designer of high jewellery for Louis Vuitton. New skills and the use of Artificial Intelligence will be discussed in the Retail Talk of Federpreziosi Confcommercio (Monday 9 September), among others, by Guido Di Fraia, vice-rector for Innovation and Artificial Intelligence of Iulm; Stefano Andreis, president of Federpreziosi Confcommercio Imprese per l’Italia and Francesco Ponzi, coordinator of Giovani Federpreziosi.

Consumer trust, traceability and actions to facilitate the trade of materials will be at the centre of the event on the Vienna Convention on the control and marking of precious metal processing, scheduled for Saturday 7 September, in collaboration with Hallmarking Convention and Vicenza Assay Office – Made in Vicenza, a company of the Vicenza Chamber of Commerce. The fight against illegality, protection of Made in Italy and the fight against smuggling will be the theme of the talk on Monday 9 September in collaboration with the Guardia di Finanza and the Vicenza Customs Office.

Finally, D.OR Campania: extraordinary opportunity for development, on Sunday 8 September, presents an initiative for the Campania gold district in the presence of representatives of the Region. Also on Sunday, the Gem Talks, training meetings for gemologists in collaboration with the Italian Gemological Institute, dedicated to the scientific control of the authenticity of diamonds and the world of opaque gems.