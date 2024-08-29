One of the highest quality companies located in the high jewelry district of Valenza (Alessandria, Piedmont), Italgold, has a history that began in 1967. The company, active in the production of jewelry for major international brands, but which also offers its own line of jewelry and high jewelry, was founded by Franco Amisano. The company managed to carve out a space for itself in the most competitive market in a short time and is now fully present among the major players in the sector. The brand’s activity has been developed over time by Pietro Amisano, at the helm of the company, and renewed with the entry of the third generation, represented by Simone and Edoardo Amisano.



Italgold takes care of all the phases of the jewelry, from the study and design of the collections to the final result. A capacity that is demonstrated first of all by the production of special pieces under its own brand, such as the 80-centimetre long necklace, with a 17-carat drop-cut fancy intense yellow diamond and 13 more carats of white diamonds, mounted on white and yellow gold.





