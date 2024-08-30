Alongside the collections best known to the general public, Damiani is a brand that also excels in fine jewelry. Fantasy Cut has been added to its historic collections, a series of jewels that summarizes the passion of the Maison with a century-old history for exceptional creations. Fantasy Cut collects unique jewels united, as the title of the collection indicates, by a heterogeneous choice of gems, assembled around jewels that have the fantasy of the design as a common element. It is also an objective way to remember the craftsmanship that is the basis of the activity of the Maison of Valenza.



Damiani emphasizes that the collection is not simply a collection of jewels, but also the telling of a story through masterpieces of goldsmith craftsmanship. An example is the bracelet that recalls a painting by Mondrian, with a myriad of stones of different sizes in a rectangular cut forming a bracelet: tourmalines, garnets, quartz and diamonds form a colorful puzzle. The clasp features a large letter D, the initial of Damiani. Another example of the collection is the ring with a large briolette-cut aquamarine of 9.30 carats surrounded by diamonds, associated with the Mimosa collection. In the Margherita collection, instead, the piece of high jewelry is a necklace with padparadscha sapphires, with an intense pink-orange color: the jewel features 27 carats of this particularly rare precious stone, together with 6.50 carats of diamonds.

