The unpredictable success of La Manso











Fashion is unpredictable. At the best right now are the recycled plastic bijoux designed by Adriana Manso, 25, designer from Barcelona who founded her brand, La Manso. Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus are three of the celebrities who have chosen to wear colorful, exaggerated, ironic rings. One ring, for example, is called My Ex’s Funeral. Another: Thirsty as Fuck, or there is LSD 25. In short, it is the ideas that count, not the materials. On the website she warns: I’m a girl, not a brand. The rings have rounded and cubic shapes, with pop colors that intersect and have an eighties flavor. The designer was inspired, in fact, by her grandmother’s glamorous acrylic jewelry collection.



The price is modest: between 48 and 69 euros. The bijoux are sold online and shipped all over the world together with La Manso latex gloves, which in the meantime has expanded its creativity to clips, accessories and designer furniture. Adriana Manso is self-taught: she have not attended fashion or jewelry schools. She has been collecting plastic and working with this material since she was 21. And the name of the brand derives from the way in which schoolmates La Manso called it (la is an article that is equivalent to English the).















