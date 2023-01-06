









Art lover, model, traveller. But, above all, one of the signatures in the world of Parisian bijoux: Aurélie Bidermann has traveled extensively in South America and India. But it was her studies in art history in New York and Paris that prompted the designer to work first as an art historian in the impressionist and contemporary art departments of Sotheby’s. But gemology studied in Antwerp, talismans and art nouveau pushed Aurélie Bidermann towards the world of jewelry. His first creations and her brand are from 2004.



An imaginative, informal style, defined as boho, was immediately liked by the Parisians. In 2010 Aurélie Bidermann began selling her bijoux online and in 2012 she opened her first shop on the Rive Gauche, in Saint-Germain-des-Prés, followed by another on the opposite bank of the Seine. They are bijoux that favor a cheerful creativity, made with a simple gold plating, with the use of materials such as bakelite. Among the celebrities who have worn her bijoux are Kate Moss, Lou Doillon, Sharon Stone and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers.













